Bodies of 64 Manipur ethnic violence victims handed over to kin





The four other bodies are of Meitei victims that had been kept in Churachandpur hospitals, the officials said.





The bodies were handed over to the kin "peacefully", they said.





Ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur in May between the majority Meitei community, concentrated in the Imphal valley, and the Kukis, occupying the hills. PTI

Among these are the bodies of 60 Kuki victims who lost their lives during the violence that gripped the border state in May. These had been kept at hospitals in Imphal, they said.