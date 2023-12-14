RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


All my daughter wants is a job, says accused's mom
December 14, 2023  15:39
Neelam's mother
The mother of Neelam, the only female accused in Parliament security breach incident, said that her daughter was arrested while she was just raising slogans and did nothing else. The mother demanded employment opportunities for her. 

The Delhi Police detained Neelam (42), a resident of Jind, and 25-year-old Amol after they protested outside the Parliament in front of Transport Bhawan using gas canisters that emitted yellow smoke. 

 "We believe Neelam can never take such a step... She was arrested while she was only raising slogans. We request the government to provide an employment opportunity. Villagers have also supported us," said Neelam's mother while talking to ANI. 

 Neelam, while being taken away by Delhi Police officials, said that she is unemployed. "...Because we are unemployed, our parents work so much, are labourers, farmers, small traders, shopkeepers, but no one's voices are being heard." 
