All 5 Parl breach conspirators shared same ideology
December 14, 2023  10:10
Extra security outside Parliament
Parliament security breach: There are now five people in police custody. During questioning, the accused told the police that the breach was aimed at drawing the government's attention to issues like unemployment, farmers' troubles and the Manipur violence. They say they used the colour smoke to draw attention so that lawmakers have discussions on these issues.

They shared the same ideology and hence decided to give a message to the government. 

The security agencies are trying to ascertain if they were instructed by anyone or any organisation.
