After Parliament breach, MPs asked to get smart cards
December 14, 2023  00:36
On a day the Parliament witnessed a major security breach, the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Wednesday reminded MPs to get their 'smart cards' prepared for accessing the new building.

It also reminded them that access to the Parliament House is also facilitated at building gates, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha lobbies, and certain other places with the help of the Facial Recognition System.

In a bulletin, the secretariat said while several members have smart cards, those who have not registered for the Visitors' Management System should do so.

Asked about the instructions, a functionary said, 'There is nothing new. It is being issued for several days.'

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the deadly 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two persons jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery, shouted slogans and released yellow smoke from canisters that triggered panic and chaos in the House. -- PTI
