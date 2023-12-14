RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


After Derek, 5 LS MPs suspended for rest of session
December 14, 2023  14:32
The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed a resolution suspending five Congress MPs for the remainder of the session after being named by the Speaker for disrupting House proceedings.

 Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a resolution amid the din to suspend the five. "I move the following that this House having taken misconduct of T N Prathapan, Hibi Eden, Jothimani, Ramya Haridas and Dean Kuriakose Kuryakus in utter disregard to the House and the authority of this Chair and having been named by the chair ...to be suspended from the service of the House for reminder session," the resolution read. B Mahtab was chairing the proceedings. PTI
