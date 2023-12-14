Accused Sagar used to drive a E-rickshaw





The family originally hails from Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district and has lived here in Lucknow in rented accommodation for almost 20 years.





Himanshu, owner of the electric rickshaw that Sagar used to run, said that "One and a half months ago, he had taken my electric rickshaw on rent. He was a very nice boy and used to take e-rickshaw in morning and bring it out in the evening, just like any other driver. He used to keep to his work."





Ahead of this, Sagar's family said on Wednesday that Sagar left his home in Lucknow two days ago to take part in a "protest" in Delhi.





However, the family said they were unaware of his involvement in the Parliament security breach.





Sagar's maternal uncle has raised suspension on Sagar being framed in conspiracy and said, "I am shocked that he jumped into parliament; only God knows the truth. He has been pulled into it as per a conspiracy by someone who holds a big position; otherwise, he is a simple boy."





Anuj Kumar Sharma Sagar's fellow e-rickshaw driver said, "He also used to drive an e-rickshaw on rent; the boy is very good; he never quarreled with anyone in the locality; whenever I used to come to the locality, I saw that he came, did his work and went away. He used to come and sit near my house and ask for work."

Family members of accused Sagar Sharma have locked their house and moved to an undisclosed location. Sagar's family includes his father, mother and younger sister.