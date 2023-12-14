RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Accused Sagar used to drive a E-rickshaw
December 14, 2023  12:33
Security personnel with sniffer dogs
Security personnel with sniffer dogs
Family members of accused Sagar Sharma have locked their house and moved to an undisclosed location. Sagar's family includes his father, mother and younger sister. 

The family originally hails from Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district and has lived here in Lucknow in rented accommodation for almost 20 years.

 Himanshu, owner of the electric rickshaw that Sagar used to run, said that "One and a half months ago, he had taken my electric rickshaw on rent. He was a very nice boy and used to take e-rickshaw in morning and bring it out in the evening, just like any other driver. He used to keep to his work." 

 Ahead of this, Sagar's family said on Wednesday that Sagar left his home in Lucknow two days ago to take part in a "protest" in Delhi. 

However, the family said they were unaware of his involvement in the Parliament security breach. 

 Sagar's maternal uncle has raised suspension on Sagar being framed in conspiracy and said, "I am shocked that he jumped into parliament; only God knows the truth. He has been pulled into it as per a conspiracy by someone who holds a big position; otherwise, he is a simple boy." 

 Anuj Kumar Sharma Sagar's fellow e-rickshaw driver said, "He also used to drive an e-rickshaw on rent; the boy is very good; he never quarreled with anyone in the locality; whenever I used to come to the locality, I saw that he came, did his work and went away. He used to come and sit near my house and ask for work."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Rohit Celebrates 'Best Partnership'
Rohit Celebrates 'Best Partnership'

'To the boy who changed my life from the day he walked into it. Thank you for being my best friend, my comedian, my favourite human and my home.'

Parliament breach accused charged under anti-terror law
Parliament breach accused charged under anti-terror law

Police said the four were part of a group of six people who planned the incident.

Why MoSha Picked B L Sharma As Rajasthan CM
Why MoSha Picked B L Sharma As Rajasthan CM

The BJP has played the social engineering card in Rajasthan with an eye on the Lok Sabha election where the party will try and retain all the 25 seats that it had won in the 2014 and 2019 elections.

Lok Sabha secretariat suspends 8 personnel for security breach
Lok Sabha secretariat suspends 8 personnel for security breach

Those suspended have been identified as Rampal, Arvind, Vir Das, Ganesh, Anil, Pradeep, Vimitt and Narendra.

Is The Military Giving Up On Cricket?
Is The Military Giving Up On Cricket?

In the absence of the Army, the BCCI may not consider a depleted Services side worthy of participation at the national level, notes Air Marshal Pramod Vasant Athawale (retd).

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances