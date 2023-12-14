RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Absconding accused Lalit traced to Neemrana
December 14, 2023  12:35
The accused in the Parliament security breach case, Lalit Jha who is currently absconding was last traced in Rajasthan's Neemrana, police sources said on Thursday. 

 So far, four people have been arrested in the case. 

Police informed that two people, one identified as Vicky and his wife are being interrogated. 

 "So far no connection with any outfit has been established," sources said.

 According to sources, accused Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan took the lead and arranged passes for others who were involved in the incident. "They were the ones who actively participated in recce, ahead of the incident," sources said. 

 Police sources mentioned that all accused were associated with a social media page 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club.' 
