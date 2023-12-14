Absconding accused Lalit fixed strike date Dec 13





Police sources on Thursday also revealed that it was Lalit Jha who had decided on the date to carry out the breach incident inside Parliament "Lalit Jha had called everyone for a meeting in Gurugram. Before carrying out the incident, Lalit took possession of the phones of the four accused and ran away," police sources said.





According to sources, the accused Lalit Jha was last traced in Rajasthan's Neemrana. Police sources further said that the absconding accused might be trying to erase the evidence from the mobile phone of all four accused which he earlier took away with him.





Lalit Jha also sent a video of the incident to Nilaksha Aich, an NGO founder. Nilaksha Aich who runs an NGO working on tribal education in West Bengal's Purulia district said that the accused Lalit Jha was a member of that organisation.





According to police sources all the accused were associated with the social media page 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club'.





Everyone met in Mysuru about one and a half years ago.





Sagar came from Lucknow in July but could not go inside the Parliament House. On December 10, one by one everyone reached Delhi from their respective states. Everyone met near India Gate where colored crackers were distributed to everyone.









Absconding accused in the Parliament Security breach case Lalit Jha is suspected to be the mastermind of the entire conspiracy, however police officials say this aspect will become clear only when the Police apprehend Lalit Jha.