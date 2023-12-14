RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


7-day police custody for 4 Parliament breach accused
December 14, 2023  18:36
The four accused arrested for intruding into Parliament who were produced before a special court in New Delhi on Thursday, have been accused of terrorism, and the police sought their 15-day remand. 

The court, after hearing arguments, sent the 4 accused to seven-day police custody.

The accused -- Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi -- were produced before special judge for NIA cases Hardeep Kaur by the Delhi police, which sought their custodial interrogation. 

They have been charged under the anti-terror law UAPA besides sections of Indian Penal Code. 

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery, unleashed yellow coloured smoke from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by some MPs and watch and ward staff. 

Around the same time, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi -- also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "taanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament premises. 

Sagar, Manoranjan, Amol and Neelam were immediately taken into custody, while their accomplice Vishal, in whose house the accused stayed before reaching Parliament, was detained later from Gurugram. 

Lalit Jha, a key conspirator, is on the run.
