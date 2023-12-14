15 MPs suspended from Parliament today

15 MPs suspended from Parliament todayDecember 14, 2023 15:30
A total of 15 MPs have been suspended from the Parliament today for the remainder of the winter session -- 14 from Lok Sabha and one from Rajya Sabha. The Lok Sabha has adjourned for the day.
