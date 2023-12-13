RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Yadav sworn in as MP CM, promises a king's rule...
December 13, 2023  11:40
image
Mohan Yadav, BJP legislature party leader, sworn in as new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. 

 Ahead of his swearing-in-ceremony, Yadav said that the state would follow the footsteps just in the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the country. 

 "Madhya Pradesh will follow the footsteps just in the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the country. I come from the land of King Vikramaditya and I am committed to the progress of the state and fulfil the aspirations of crores of citizens of Madhya Pradesh. We will see the same good governance that existed during the rule of King Vikramaditya," Mohan Yadav told ANI.
