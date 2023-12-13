RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Woman's eyes removed during autopsy: 2 doctors held in UP
December 13, 2023  21:31
image
Police on Wednesday arrested two doctors who performed post-mortem of a woman's body whose eyes were later found removed, officials said.

Dr Md Arif and Dr Md Owais were interrogated by Civil Lines police and later produced in court, said Station House Officer (SHO) Gaurav Bishnoi. 

The body of the woman, Puja (20), was found hanging at her in-laws' house in the Mujaria area's Rasula village on Sunday. Her family had alleged that she was killed by her in-laws for dowry.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination on Monday.

When the body was handed over to her family members, they found that the eyes had been removed.

They alleged that the eyes were removed during the post-mortem. Taking note of the family's allegations, a second post-mortem was conducted and the eyes were found missing, District Magistrate (DM) Manoj Kumar had said on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint lodged by Puja's brother Rajkumar, an FIR was registered at Civil Lines police station on Tuesday under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act against the team of doctors that conducted the first post-mortem.

SHO Bishnoi said Dr Md Arif and Dr Md Owais were found guilty in the preliminary investigation and arrested. They were presented in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Mohammad Sajid, who sent them to jail, he said.

Bishnoi said the involvement of some other staff members, who conducted the post-mortem, has also come to light and more arrests will be made soon. Meanwhile, a three-member team formed by DM Kumar to investigate the matter submitted its report on Wednesday.

Additional District Magistrate (Administration) V K Singh, who headed the team, said the report has been submitted to the DM.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Major security breach at Parliament on anniversary of 2001 attack
Major security breach at Parliament on anniversary of 2001 attack

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the deadly 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons on Wednesday jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery, shouted slogans and released yellow smoke from canisters...

Vax king Poonawalla shells out Rs 1,400 crore to snap up London villa
Vax king Poonawalla shells out Rs 1,400 crore to snap up London villa

Serum Institute of India chief Adar Poonawalla will pay 138 million (about Rs 1,444 crore) for a Mayfair mansion in London in one of the city's most expensive home sales of the year

Parliament's ex-security chief points fingers at lapses
Parliament's ex-security chief points fingers at lapses

Speaking to PTI, Rao said this kind of incident could have been avoided had the recommendations of a committee headed by then Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha, appointed after the 2001 Parliament attack incident, been implemented.

'Ashwin's been one of my biggest coaches in a way'
'Ashwin's been one of my biggest coaches in a way'

'We've gone head-to-head many times in different conditions around the world. I've definitely learned from him.'

'My thumb is damaged beyond repair'
'My thumb is damaged beyond repair'

'I might have to compete in para category, but all that I will know when my injury report is made after four weeks," the shooter, who hails from Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh.'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances