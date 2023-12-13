RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Woman protester unemployed, is an MPhil: Brother
December 13, 2023  17:05
Neelam's brother
Neelam's brother
|The younger brother of one of the accused, Neelam, who was detained from outside the Parliament, says, "We didn't even know that she went to Delhi. All we knew was that she was in Hisar for her studies. She had visited us the day before yesterday and returned yesterday. She is an M.Ed  and M.Phil. She had raised the issue of unemployment several times and had also participated in farmers' protests."

Neelam's mother adds, "She was worried about unemployment...I had spoken with her but she never told me anything about Delhi. She used to tell me that she is so highly qualified but has no job, so it is better to die..."

 The two persons protesting outside Parliament were identified as Neelam, 42, of Haryana's Hisar, and Amol Shinde, 25, of Maharasthra's Latur area. After opening the gas canisters that emitted smoke outside the Parliament building, the two shouted "Tanashahi Nahi Chalegi" (dictatorship will not be allowed), "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Jai Bheem, Jai Bharat," officials said. 

 While she was being taken away by police personnel, the woman told reporters that they did not belong to any organisation and were students.

 "My name is Neelam. The Indian government is subjecting us to oppression; when we raise our voices for our rights, we are beaten and thrown into jail. We are subjected to undue force. We do not belong to any organisation. We are students and we are unemployed.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

England's Knight reveals anxiety ahead of India Test
England's Knight reveals anxiety ahead of India Test

One-off Test against India 'huge unknown' for both teams: England captain Heather Knight

'The security response was very slow'
'The security response was very slow'

'It could have been lethal and the consequences would have been very tragic.'

'Ill intended': India rejects Muslim nations remarks on Art 370 verdict
'Ill intended': India rejects Muslim nations remarks on Art 370 verdict

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the OIC's action at the behest of a "serial violater of human rights and an unrepentant promoter of cross border terrorism" makes its action even more questionable.

SKY dominates T20I rankings: Can he maintain his reign?
SKY dominates T20I rankings: Can he maintain his reign?

Suryakumar strengthens top position in ICC T20 batter rankings

Home minister should answer on security breach: Cong
Home minister should answer on security breach: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday demanded answers from the government on the 'serious security breach' in Lok Sabha, saying does the incident 'not prove that necessary precautions were not taken'.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances