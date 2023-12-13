Woman protester unemployed, is an MPhil: Brother





Neelam's mother adds, "She was worried about unemployment...I had spoken with her but she never told me anything about Delhi. She used to tell me that she is so highly qualified but has no job, so it is better to die..."





The two persons protesting outside Parliament were identified as Neelam, 42, of Haryana's Hisar, and Amol Shinde, 25, of Maharasthra's Latur area. After opening the gas canisters that emitted smoke outside the Parliament building, the two shouted "Tanashahi Nahi Chalegi" (dictatorship will not be allowed), "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Jai Bheem, Jai Bharat," officials said.





While she was being taken away by police personnel, the woman told reporters that they did not belong to any organisation and were students.





"My name is Neelam. The Indian government is subjecting us to oppression; when we raise our voices for our rights, we are beaten and thrown into jail. We are subjected to undue force. We do not belong to any organisation. We are students and we are unemployed.

|The younger brother of one of the accused, Neelam, who was detained from outside the Parliament, says, "We didn't even know that she went to Delhi. All we knew was that she was in Hisar for her studies. She had visited us the day before yesterday and returned yesterday. She is an M.Ed and M.Phil. She had raised the issue of unemployment several times and had also participated in farmers' protests."