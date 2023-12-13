RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Which MP gave miscreants visitors' pass?
December 13, 2023  14:19
image
Sobhana K Nair, a journalist from The Hindu, tweets, "The pass for the intruders was reportedly signed by BJP MP from Mysore MP Pratap Simha."

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla says "A thorough investigation of the incident that took place during zero hour, is being done. Essential instructions have also been given to Delhi Police. In the primary investigation, it has been found that it was just a smoke and there is no need to worry about the smoke..."
