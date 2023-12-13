Wear masks, Covid cases rising

Wear masks, Covid cases risingDecember 13, 2023 18:05
And this caught our eye: India saw a single-day rise of 252 new coronavirus infections, the highest since June 2 this year, while the tally of active cases have increased to 1,091, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll was recorded at 5,33,308, the data updated at 8 am stated. The country's Covid case tally is 4.50 crore (4,50,03,593).
