Trudeau: Had to put a chill on India because of...





Trudeau was speaking to the Canadian press in a year-end interview on Monday.





Trudeau noted that he made the announcement on September 18 because he expected that information would be eventually leaked though the media.





He asserted that he wanted Canadians to know the government was on top of the situation.





"Too many Canadians were worried that they were vulnerable," Trudeau said in the interview this week, adding the Sikh community in B.C. had been raising concerns since shortly after Nijjar was killed.





"We felt that all the quiet diplomacy and all the measures that we put in -- and ensured that our security services put in to keep people safe in the community -- needed a further level of deterrence, perhaps of saying publicly and loudly that we know, or we have credible reasons to believe, that the Indian government was behind this," he said.





"And therefore put a chill on them continuing or considering doing anything like this."





The allegations made by the Canadian Prime Minister had been out rightly rejected by India's Ministry of External Affairs which had dubbed them absurd and motivated.





According to CTV News, Truedau on Monday also claimed that the Indian government chose to attack and undermine them with misinformation after he had made the allegations public.





"They chose to attack us and undermine us with a scale of misinformation and disinformation in their media that was comical," Trudeau said.





He added, "(It) would have been more comical had it not had real implications for people's lives and relations between our two countries that are so deep in terms of people-to-people ties, and people depending on the flow of connections between us."





In his year-end interview with the Canadian Prime Minister said the message he delivered in the House of Commons that day was intended as an extra "level of deterrence" to keep Canadians safer. -- ANI

