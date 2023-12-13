RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


The MP who caught the Lok Sabha miscreants
December 13, 2023  15:03
Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla
Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla
Security breach in Lok Sabha: Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, who caught hold of the two men who jumped down the visitors' gallery into the House, narrates the incident. He says, "...He had something in his hand which was emitting yellow-coloured smoke. I snatched it away and threw it outside... This is a major security breach..." 

 Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told ANI that the men inside the Lok Sabha were caught by MPs, and they were brought out by security personnel. 
