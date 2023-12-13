The MP who caught the Lok Sabha miscreants





Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told ANI that the men inside the Lok Sabha were caught by MPs, and they were brought out by security personnel.

Security breach in Lok Sabha: Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, who caught hold of the two men who jumped down the visitors' gallery into the House, narrates the incident. He says, "...He had something in his hand which was emitting yellow-coloured smoke. I snatched it away and threw it outside... This is a major security breach..."