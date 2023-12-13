RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Speaker bans visitors' pass, lauds courage of MPs
December 13, 2023  16:34
The miscreants were carrying smoke cannisters
The miscreants were carrying smoke cannisters
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that a thorough investigation is underway regarding the security lapse in the House. In order to address the concerns of all parties, Birla called for a meeting with MPs today. 

The Speaker has also banned the issuing of visitors' pass in Parliament after this security breach.

During the House session at 2 pm, concerns were raised by various leaders regarding the recent threat video released by designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu.

 However, the Speaker stated that discussing the issue in the House would not be appropriate.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the December 13, 2001 Parliament attack, two persons on Wednesday jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and opened canisters that emitted a yellow-coloured smoke, triggering panic among the MPs.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Lok Sabha, Delhi police to probe security lapse, announces Birla
Lok Sabha, Delhi police to probe security lapse, announces Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident of two persons jumping into the house chamber from the public gallery with smoke canisters.

England's Knight reveals anxiety ahead of India Test
England's Knight reveals anxiety ahead of India Test

One-off Test against India 'huge unknown' for both teams: England captain Heather Knight

'He was shouting kaala kanoon vaapas lo'
'He was shouting kaala kanoon vaapas lo'

'You can still smell the smoke in the Lok Sabha.'

'The security response was very slow'
'The security response was very slow'

'It could have been lethal and the consequences would have been very tragic.'

'Ill intended': India rejects Muslim nations remarks on Art 370 verdict
'Ill intended': India rejects Muslim nations remarks on Art 370 verdict

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the OIC's action at the behest of a "serial violater of human rights and an unrepentant promoter of cross border terrorism" makes its action even more questionable.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances