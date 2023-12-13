Speaker bans visitors' pass, lauds courage of MPs





The Speaker has also banned the issuing of visitors' pass in Parliament after this security breach.





During the House session at 2 pm, concerns were raised by various leaders regarding the recent threat video released by designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu.





However, the Speaker stated that discussing the issue in the House would not be appropriate.





In a major security breach on the anniversary of the December 13, 2001 Parliament attack, two persons on Wednesday jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and opened canisters that emitted a yellow-coloured smoke, triggering panic among the MPs.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that a thorough investigation is underway regarding the security lapse in the House. In order to address the concerns of all parties, Birla called for a meeting with MPs today.