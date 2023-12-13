RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Russia loses 87% of active-duty troops in Ukraine war
December 13, 2023  10:01
image
Russia lost 87 per cent of the total number of active duty ground troops it had before launching its invasion of Ukraine and two-thirds of its pre-invasion tanks, CNN reported quoting a source familiar with a declassified US intelligence assessment provided to Congress. 

 It reported that Russia entered the war with 360,000 troops, including contract and conscript personnel, of which the country lost 315,000 on the battlefield. 2,200 tanks out of 3,500 have been lost and 4,400 of the 13,600 infantry fighting vehicles and armoured personnel carriers have also been destroyed, for a loss rate of 32 percent. 

 "As of late November, Russia lost over a quarter of its pre-invasion stockpiles of ground forces equipment," the assessment reads. "This has reduced the complexity and scale of Russian offensive operations, which have failed to make major gains in Ukraine since early 2022." -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

GDP Numbers: Fragile, Handle With Care!
GDP Numbers: Fragile, Handle With Care!

Even if no statistical jugglery is afoot, only to warn that the 'noise' in the numbers should be eliminated in order to hear the underlying music, without distortion, warns T N Ninan.

'I like people who are ballsy'
'I like people who are ballsy'

'I only challenge myself in every way possible and feel that an actor's job is to be universal.'

Man United's European dream shattered
Man United's European dream shattered

Man United out of Europe after 1-0 home loss to Bayern Munich

Shubman Gill Is 2023's Google Star!
Shubman Gill Is 2023's Google Star!

Meet Google's Most Searched Sportspeople This Year.

Champions League PIX: Real seal perfect group stage run
Champions League PIX: Real seal perfect group stage run

Images from the UEFA Champions League group matches played on Tuesday night.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances