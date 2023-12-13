Russia loses 87% of active-duty troops in Ukraine war





It reported that Russia entered the war with 360,000 troops, including contract and conscript personnel, of which the country lost 315,000 on the battlefield. 2,200 tanks out of 3,500 have been lost and 4,400 of the 13,600 infantry fighting vehicles and armoured personnel carriers have also been destroyed, for a loss rate of 32 percent.





"As of late November, Russia lost over a quarter of its pre-invasion stockpiles of ground forces equipment," the assessment reads. "This has reduced the complexity and scale of Russian offensive operations, which have failed to make major gains in Ukraine since early 2022." -- ANI

Russia lost 87 per cent of the total number of active duty ground troops it had before launching its invasion of Ukraine and two-thirds of its pre-invasion tanks, CNN reported quoting a source familiar with a declassified US intelligence assessment provided to Congress.