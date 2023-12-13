RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Parliament intruder shouted 'I'm a patriot'
December 13, 2023  15:34
The van with the Parliament miscreants on the way to the police station
The van with the Parliament miscreants on the way to the police station
Parliament security breach: The affiliation of the protestors was not known immediately. However, US-based Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had recently released a video threatening to attack Parliament on or before December 13. 

Speaker Om Birla also called a meeting of MPs from all parties later in the day to address their concerns over the matter. 

 Members who overpowered the two persons inside the Lok Sabha chamber said, "one of them was saying I am a patriot and came here to protest."

 Many Lok Sabha members beat up the intruders before handing them over to security.

 JD(U) member Ramprit Mandal said the intruders had hidden the gas canisters in their shoes and sprayed yellow-coloured gas in the Lok Sabha chamber. 

 Mandal, who was near the intruder, said RLP member Hanuman Beniwal and other members overpowered the person. "One of the two was raising slogans 'Tanashahi nahi chalegi'," Mandal said. 

 "Suddenly there was a commotion in the House. One person was seen jumping from one bench to another. It was a very tense moment, anything could have happened. I thought, what if he has a bomb or fire equipment in his pocket? It is a serious security lapse," Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Trinamool Lok Sabha leader, said. 

 "Two people jumped from the public gallery, there was smoke and everyone ran. They have been caught by some MPs and security personnel. One of them is Sagar. He was the guest of Mysuru member Prathap Simha," Lok Sabha member Danish Ali said. 

 "It is a big security lapse. It is the anniversary of the Parliament attack. This is a matter for probe," said Ali.
