Parl must function: Speaker on security breach





In a security breach in Lok Sabha, two men jumped into the House from the visitor's gallery with canisters in their hand, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said.





He said the canisters were emitting yellow smoke.





Visuals showed an unidentified man jumping from the visitor's gallery of Lok Sabha after which there was a slight commotion.





The House was adjourned till 2 pm.





The incident happened when members were raising matters of urgent public importance and BJP MP Khagen Murmu was raising his issue.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on the massive security breach in Parliament. He says "Both the intruders have been nabbed and the materials with them have also been seized. The two people outside the Parliament have also been arrested by police. It is our collective responsibility to ensure functioning of the House despite all adversities."