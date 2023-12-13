Opposition to meet Prez over Parl security breach

Opposition to meet Prez over Parl security breachDecember 13, 2023 18:46
A delegation of opposition leaders will meet President Droupadi Murmu on the issue of security breach in the Parliament.
According to the sources, regarding this, there will be a meeting of the leaders of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) in Parliament at 10 am tomorrow and time will be sought from the President.
Moreover, Opposition parties will also demand Home Minister Amit Shah's statement in both houses of the Parliament tomorrow. -- ANI
