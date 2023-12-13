New MP CM's first order bars use of loudspeakers at religious places...December 13, 2023 20:42
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav
The newly-appointed Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday issued a directive prohibiting the use of loudspeakers at religious places beyond permissible decibel levels.
It was the first order issued by Yadav who took oath of office earlier in the morning, additional chief secretary (home) Dr Rajesh Rajora told PTI.
Guidelines for the use of loudspeakers, based on the orders of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal, were also issued for immediate implementation, he said.
A flying squad will be constituted in each district to monitor the sound levels of loudspeakers and DJ systems playing music at religious places, the official said.
