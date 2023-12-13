MPs caught the men, marshals came later: Kanimozhi





This is what Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi posted on MPs saving the day, "Saw two young men unleash foul smelling yellow coloured gas from canisters inside Parliament gallery. MPs rushed to grab these men. One person was raising some slogans. This raises serious questions on another aspect of the new Parliament building security."

Security breach in Lok Sabha: DMK MP Kanimozhi says, "I was in the House when the incident happened and Zero Hour was going on... It was mostly the MPs who stopped both of them, then only the Marshals came to take them away. So, I think it is a serious breach of security and they could have brought anything with them. Nobody has been injured today, it doesn't mean that it is a simple thing...We don't know what could have happened..."