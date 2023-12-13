RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


MP, C'garh CMs to take oath today; Modi to attend
December 13, 2023  09:42
Chief Minister designates Mohan Yadav and Vishnu Deo Sai will take their oath as the new Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, respectively, on Wednesday.

Mohan Yadav will take oath as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh in Bhopal at 11.30 am while BJP MLA Vishnu Deo Sai will take oath as chief minister of Chhattisgarh at 4 pm in Raipur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the chief ministers of BJP-ruled states among others will attend the both the swearing-in ceremonies.

Madhya Pradesh will have two deputy chief ministers - Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda. They will also take oath along with Yadav, state BJP chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma said.

The BJP on Sunday picked tribal leader Sai (59), a former Union minister who had also served as Chhattisgarh BJP chief, as the new chief minister.

Amid speculations over who will be inducted in the new cabinet and whether the state will get two deputy CMs, state party chief Arun Sao said, "The exact number of leaders who will take oath will be known to everyone on time."
