MP, C'garh CMs to take oath today; Modi to attend

Chief Minister designates Mohan Yadav and Vishnu Deo Sai will take their oath as the new Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, respectively, on Wednesday.





Mohan Yadav will take oath as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh in Bhopal at 11.30 am while BJP MLA Vishnu Deo Sai will take oath as chief minister of Chhattisgarh at 4 pm in Raipur.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the chief ministers of BJP-ruled states among others will attend the both the swearing-in ceremonies.





Madhya Pradesh will have two deputy chief ministers - Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda. They will also take oath along with Yadav, state BJP chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma said.



