MHA orders probe into Parliament security breach

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into a parliament security breach incident.





The MHA has posted on X, 'On request from Lok Sabha Secretariat, MHA has ordered an enquiry of parliament security breach incident. An Enquiry Committee has been set up under Anish Dayal Singh, DG, CRPF, with members from other security agencies and experts.'





'Enquiry Committee will investigate into the reasons for breaches in the security of Parliament, identify lapses and recommend further action. The Committee will submit its report with recommendations, including suggestions on improving security in Parliament, at the earliest,' mentioned in the X.





Lok Sabha Secretary General has written to the Home Ministry to conduct a high level inquiry into the entire incident. -- ANI