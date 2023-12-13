RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Maharashtra ATS arrests man for spying for Pak
December 13, 2023  19:18
The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly providing confidential information to Pakistan-based intelligence operatives, officials said. 

The Mumbai unit of the ATS had received a tip-off that he was providing sensitive information about "areas restricted by the Indian government" for money, said an official release. 

The accused communicated with the Pakistani operatives through WhatsApp and Facebook during April 2023 to October 2023 and received money through online transactions from them, it said. 

A case was registered against four persons including the arrested man and further probe was on, the release said.
