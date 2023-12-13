RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Mahadev app owner Ravi Uppal detained in Dubai
December 13, 2023  08:49
image
Ravi Uppal, one of the two main owners of the Mahadev online betting app, has been detained in Dubai by the local police on the basis of a red notice issued by the Interpol at the behest of the Enforcement Directorate, official sources said Wednesday.
   
Uppal, 43, was detained last week in that country and the ED authorities are in touch with the Dubai authorities to get him deported to India, they said.
 
Uppal is being probed by the ED in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal betting apart from the Chhattisgarh Police and Mumbai Police.
 
The federal probe agency had filed a money laundering charge sheet against Uppal and another promoter of the Internet-based platform, Sourabh Chandrakar, before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Chhattisgarh's Raipur in October.
 
A red notice was subsequently issued by the Interpol on the basis of ED's request.
 
The agency had informed the court in the charge sheet that Uppal has taken a passport of Vanuatu, an island country in the Pacific Ocean, even as he has not renounced Indian citizenship.
 
Uppal, the ED said in the prosecution complaint, "generated and enjoyed proceeds of crime and is involved in their concealment and layering."
 
It had alleged Uppal was "looking after the delivery of the liasioning money to the bureaucrats and politicians of Chhattisgarh through Chandrabhushan Verma", an assistant sub inspector of police, and some others.
 
The projected proceeds of crime in this case is about Rs 6,000 crore, as per the ED.
 
The agency had claimed in November, just before the first phase of Chhattisgarh assembly polls, that forensic analysis and statement made by a 'cash courier' named Asim Das have led to "startling allegations" that Mahadev betting app promoters have paid about Rs 508 crore to former Chhattisgarh chief minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel so far, adding that these allegations were "subject matter of investigation".
 
Das had later submitted before the special court in Raipur that he had been framed as part of a conspiracy and he had never delivered cash to politicians. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Rinku Singh Shatters Glass!
Rinku Singh Shatters Glass!

'Someone in the eastern bay of Gqeberha won't be thrilled with Rinku Singh for breaking one of their windows.'

Online Shoppers, Please Read This!
Online Shoppers, Please Read This!

An online company would show a particular price to the customer and then quickly increase the cost after analysing consumer behaviour or detecting any kind of desperation.

At UN, India, 152 nations vote for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
At UN, India, 152 nations vote for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

The resolution, sponsored among others by Algeria, Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Palestine, demanded an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza and reiterated its demand that all parties...

The Modi Premium
The Modi Premium

Economic growth, which we are taking for granted, slows for a completely different set of local or global factors and the Modi premium vanishes, observes Debashis Basu.

Why Is Everyone Searching For Kiara?
Why Is Everyone Searching For Kiara?

She's made it to the top of Google's most searched celeb in India.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances