Intruder sought Parl pass from Simha for 3 months

Intruder sought Parl pass from Simha for 3 monthsDecember 13, 2023 17:37
BJP MP Prathap Simha, on whose authorisation passes were issued to two persons who jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber on Wednesday in a major security breach, knew one of the accused as he hailed from his constituency Mysuru and he would come to Simha's office very often, sources said.
Manoranjan D, one of the accused, introduced co-accused Sagar Sharma as a friend to the MP's office and got passes issued to them on the pretext of watching the new Parliament, according to sources.
Three passes were issued at the behest of Simha for Wednesday. However, one person, a woman, had to return as she arrived with her child whose name was not mentioned in her pass, sources close to the MP said. The woman had no connection with the two accused.
Manoranjan D has been pursuing Simha and his office for the pass for over three months. Facing flak, Simha's office defended him, saying MPs generally entertain such requests from members of their constituency. PTI
