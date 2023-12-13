RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Important to strike right balance: India on Gaza
December 13, 2023  10:47
image
India, voting in favour of a General Assembly resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, has said the challenge in this extraordinarily difficult time is to strike the "right balance". 

The 193-member UN General Assembly overwhelmingly adopted the draft resolution at an emergency special session on Tuesday, with 153 nations voting in favour, 10 against and 23 abstentions. India was among the 153 nations that voted in favour of the resolution, adopted amid a round of applause in the GA hall. 

 Those voting against included Austria, Israel, and the US while Germany, Hungary, Italy, Ukraine, and the UK were among those who abstained. "India has voted in favour of the resolution just adopted by the General Assembly, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said after the vote. 

 The resolution, introduced by Egypt, demanded an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and reiterated its demand that all parties comply with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, notably about the protection of civilians. It also demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, as well as ensuring humanitarian access. -- PTI
