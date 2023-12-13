RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Hang him if he's wrong: Father of LS intruder
December 13, 2023  17:28
image
Devraj, the father of Manoranjan, who caused a security breach inside the Lok Sabha today, says, "This is wrong, nobody should do anything like that. If my son has done anything good, of course, I support him, but if he has done something wrong, I strongly condemn it. Let him be hanged if he has done something wrong for the society."

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons on Wednesday jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour and released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.

They were identified as Manoranjan D and the other Sagar Sharma.  

Adopted after nearly two weeks of hectic negotiations, the first Global Stocktake deal, being termed the UAE consensus, urges countries to accelerate efforts toward the phase-down of unabated coal power, which is a climb down after India...

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident of two persons jumping into the house chamber from the public gallery with smoke canisters.

One-off Test against India 'huge unknown' for both teams: England captain Heather Knight

'You can still smell the smoke in the Lok Sabha.'

'It could have been lethal and the consequences would have been very tragic.'

