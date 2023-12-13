Hang him if he's wrong: Father of LS intruder





In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons on Wednesday jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour and released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.





They were identified as Manoranjan D and the other Sagar Sharma.





Devraj, the father of Manoranjan, who caused a security breach inside the Lok Sabha today, says, "This is wrong, nobody should do anything like that. If my son has done anything good, of course, I support him, but if he has done something wrong, I strongly condemn it. Let him be hanged if he has done something wrong for the society."