RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Delhi police commissioner reaches Parliament
December 13, 2023  15:16
image
Delhi police commissioner Sanjay Arora reaches Parliament following the security breach incident.  Delhi Police Special Cell DCP Rajiv Ranjan has also arrived at Parliament Street PS to investigate the security breach at Parliament. The miscreants were brought to Parliament Street PS.

In the Rajya Sabha, LoP Mallikarjun Kharge raises the issue. He says, "...The issue is very serious. This is not a question of just Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, this is about how two people were able to come inside despite such elaborate security and cause a security breach..." 

The RS chairperson Jadgeep Dhankhar says, "The moment I came to know about it, I called the Director of Security. I told him to give him an update. The update which he gave me at the point of time, I have shared with the House. It is a matter of concern but let us await details and then we will be able to reflect..."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Man, woman arrested outside Parliament with smoke canisters
Man, woman arrested outside Parliament with smoke canisters

A man and a woman were detained on Wednesday while they were protesting outside the Parliament building carrying cans that emitted a yellowish and red smoke, the police said in New Delhi.

Pakistan aim for upset against mighty Australia in Perth
Pakistan aim for upset against mighty Australia in Perth

Pakistan look to be positive against strong Australia team

'Didn't know..,' Rohit breaks silence on post-World Cup struggle
'Didn't know..,' Rohit breaks silence on post-World Cup struggle

Rohit, who had a dream World Cup as a skipper and batter till the final, was virtually in tears as he left the ground

Malaika's Favourite Time Of The Year
Malaika's Favourite Time Of The Year

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Bollywood!

I snatched it away...: MP who caught Parliament intruder
I snatched it away...: MP who caught Parliament intruder

This is a major security breach, Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla said.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances