Delhi police commissioner reaches Parliament





In the Rajya Sabha, LoP Mallikarjun Kharge raises the issue. He says, "...The issue is very serious. This is not a question of just Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, this is about how two people were able to come inside despite such elaborate security and cause a security breach..."





The RS chairperson Jadgeep Dhankhar says, "The moment I came to know about it, I called the Director of Security. I told him to give him an update. The update which he gave me at the point of time, I have shared with the House. It is a matter of concern but let us await details and then we will be able to reflect..."

Delhi police commissioner Sanjay Arora reaches Parliament following the security breach incident. Delhi Police Special Cell DCP Rajiv Ranjan has also arrived at Parliament Street PS to investigate the security breach at Parliament. The miscreants were brought to Parliament Street PS.