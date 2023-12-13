Couple outside Parliament not carrying phone, ID





Preliminary investigation details in the Parliament security breach case reveal that the two people -- Neelam and Amol (caught outside the Parliament building inside the premises) -- were not carrying mobile phones. They were not carrying any bags or identity proofs. They claim that they reached Parliament on their own and refused association with any organisation. Police are forming a special team for interrogation, the Delhi Police said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla lauds MPs, staff for pinning down the men who jumped into House chamber. He said he has ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident. From now on, security will be tightened as per suggestions from members, Birla said.