CM, ministers shameless... Kerala guv continues rant
December 13, 2023  12:26
The Kerala governor confronts SFI supporters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday continued his scathing attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet by alleging that "they have absolutely no shame". 

 The governor was referring to the alleged criticism against him from the Left government ministers over nominations by him to the senate of certain universities in the state.

 "How are they concerned about whom I nominate to the senate? The CM and the ministers have absolutely no shame. The state Finance Minister came and requested me to nominate a person. 

 "How did these people (CM and ministers) know that the people I nominated were different from the list recommended by the Vice Chancellor? They (CM and ministers) recommended the list of nominees to the VC to recommend the same to me," Khan alleged while speaking to reporters in the national capital. 

 He said he had ordered an inquiry and if it was found that VCs were recommending names proposed by the CM and ministers, "I am going to take action against those VCs". 

 "No one can force me to nominate someone. If I have the power, I will exercise my discretion. I am not obligated to tell you (media) how I exercised my discretion," Khan said. 

 On being told the Kerala High Court had stayed the nomination of four students to the senate of the University of Kerala, by him as Chancellor of universities, Khan said he was not aware of the reasons for the same. 

 He also said that the High Court did not say anything about the nominations while staying the same. Regarding the incident of activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the CPI(M), attacking his vehicle while he was on his way to the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Monday night, Khan questioned how government property can be damaged in the name of protest. 

 When reporters said that some ministers of the LDF government had criticised his actions post the attack and allegedly called him a 'goonda', Khan said that showed their "mindset". Ministers P Rajeev, A K Saseendran and P A Mohamed Riyas came out in support of SFI while hitting out at Khan. 

 "They (ministers) are entitled to their opinion. Everybody has seen my car has been attacked. I am not attacking anyone. But for them, their political morality. If this is what they are saying, they are taling about their own personality and character. That is their mindset, their mental level," Khan said. 

 The governor also questioned whether government property can be damaged as part of a 'natutral protest'.
