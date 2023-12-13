CJI to decide on urgent listing of Mahua's plea





Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha on December 8 for 'unethical conduct'.





Moitra however contended that the Ethics panel had no power to expel lawmakers. She also lambasted the Narendra Modi-led government for 'shutting her into submission' and dubbed it the beginning of the other party's end.





The Housing Committee of Parliament has formally requested the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to instruct the TMC leader to vacate her official bungalow.





Moitra had moved the Supreme Court against her expulsion from the Lok Sabha over 'Cash-for-Query' allegations.





The expelled Lok Sabha MP alleged that she has been found guilty of breaching a code of ethics that 'does not exist'.

Moitra alleged that the findings of the Ethics Committee are solely based on the written testimonies of two private citizens whose versions contradict each other in material terms and her right to cross-examine them was snatched.

"None of whom I was allowed to cross-examine. One of the two private citizens is my estranged partner, who with malafide intention, masqueraded as a common citizen in front of the committee. The two testimonies have been used to hang me there at polar opposites to each other," she said.

TMC leader Mahua Moitra's plea challenging her expulsion from the Lok Sabha has been mentioned before Supreme Court for an urgent listing. The SC bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul says CJI Chandrachud will take a call on the listing of the plea.