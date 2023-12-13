RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Biren Singh slams Mizo CM: Don't know, don't talk
December 13, 2023  10:30
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday asked the newly elected Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma not to interfere in the internal matters of Manipur.

Citing Lalduhoma's comments, Singh said "It is beyond the Constitution because it is an internal matter of the Manipur government. He does not know what is happening in Moreh."

"Whatever happened in Manipur is our internal matter. Most of our neighbouring colleagues call us and express their willingness to bring a solution to restore peace. 

"But, unfortunately, I have seen one comment from the newly elected CM of Mizoram that the state police should not harass his people in Moreh. It is beyond the Constitution because it is an internal matter of the Manipur government. He does not know what is happening in Moreh," Manipur CM N Biren Singh told ANI.

In an interview the newly elected Chief Minister of Mizoram Lalduhoma had claimed that Tribals in Manipur were not being treated properly.

In his response, Biren Singh said, "A lot of communities, including Kuki, Naga, Meitei and Meitei-Pangal, have been living in Moreh. My earnest appeal to him is to please help us restore peace, irrespective of caste and community."

"I never commented when the Bru issue happened in Mizoram, so please pray and help us restore normalcy in Manipur," the Manipur CM added.
