Biden slams Israel for 'indiscriminate' bombing
December 13, 2023  09:47
image
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that Israel is losing global support due to its "indiscriminate bombing" in Gaza.

 He criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and members of his coalition over their opposition to a two-state solution, The Times of Israel reported.

 During a campaign fundraiser in Washington hosted by former AIPAC board chair Lee Rosenberg, Biden said Netanyahu is "a good friend, but I think he has to change, and... This government in Israel is making it very difficult for him to move." 

 Biden criticised Israel's National Security Minister Ben Gvir by name and rehashed a line he used in July: "This is the most conservative government in Israel's history." 

 He said he has known Israeli leaders for decades, lamenting that "Ben Gvir and company and the new folks don't want anything remotely approaching a two-state solution." -- PTI
