Amit Shah should resign: TMC MP





"If Parliament security can be breached this way, how can the country be secure?" he asked.





He said the incident could have been more serious and questioned the Union Home Ministry's functioning.





"It could have been a repeat of the 2001 incident. What is the intelligence department of the home ministry doing? Nothing. The home minister is giving big speeches and cannot even maintain security in Parliament," Banerjee said.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said the home minister should resign as he failed to ensure the safety of Parliament. "Amit Shah should resign immediately. There is no security planning. The gallery is right above us ... ," he said.