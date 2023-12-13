RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Actor Andre Braugher dead
December 13, 2023  11:35
Andre Braugher. Reuters/Mike Segar
Andre Braugher. Reuters/Mike Segar
Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor who would master gritty drama for seven seasons on "Homicide: Life on The Street and modern comedy for eight on Brooklyn 99, died Monday at 61. 

 Braugher died after a brief illness, his publicist Jennifer Allen said.

 The Chicago-born actor would establish himself in the role of Detective Frank Pembleton, the lead role on Homicide: Life on the Street, a dark police drama based on a book by David Simon, who would go on to create The Wire.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Meet Vijay's Pretty Co-Star From Thalapathy 68
Meet Vijay's Pretty Co-Star From Thalapathy 68

The super-stylish Meenaakshi Chaudhary has Vijay's Thalapathy 68, Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram and Dulquer Salmaan's Lucky Baskhar in her kitty.

Mohan Yadav sworn in as Madhya Pradesh CM
Mohan Yadav sworn in as Madhya Pradesh CM

The 58-year-old leader was administered the oath of office by Governor Mangubhai Patel.

Heat of light bulb, plastic bottle kept infant alive inside borewell
Heat of light bulb, plastic bottle kept infant alive inside borewell

It was a simple 100-watt light bulb that provided much-needed heat to a newborn girl who was found stuck inside a cold borewell in Odisha, before she was rescued safely in an over five-hour-long operation on a winter night.

Who Says Animal Is Anti-Women?
Who Says Animal Is Anti-Women?

Be it Kabir Singh or Ranvijay Singh, alpha males are nothing but grown men in diapers, observes Durba Dhyani.

How South African spinners stole the show!
How South African spinners stole the show!

Markram and Shamsi's middle-over spells became turning point, feels Tilak Varma

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances