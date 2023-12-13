Actor Andre Braugher dead





Braugher died after a brief illness, his publicist Jennifer Allen said.





The Chicago-born actor would establish himself in the role of Detective Frank Pembleton, the lead role on Homicide: Life on the Street, a dark police drama based on a book by David Simon, who would go on to create The Wire.

Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor who would master gritty drama for seven seasons on "Homicide: Life on The Street and modern comedy for eight on Brooklyn 99, died Monday at 61.