Ab vida... Shivraj Chouhan's emotional farewell





It was an emotional moment for the former CM who leaves the post after serving four terms as he bid goodbye saying, "Ab vida, jas ki tas rakh deni chadariya (now goodbye and leave it as it is)."





The former CM Shivraj Chouhan made the remark while talking to reporters in state capital Bhopal ahead of the swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda and others will be present at the swearing-in ceremony. Chouhan has also said that he is confident that the new CM will take the prosperity, development and public welfare in the state to new heights. -- ANI

A few hours before the swearing-in ceremony of newly designated Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the new CM would take the state to new heights.