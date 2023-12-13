A professor and Hindi film fan killed in Gaza strikes

"He was a fan of #AmarAkbarAnthony. Prof Refaat Alareer was killed on Dec 7 by an Israeli air strike. cc: @SrBachchan," tweets Chhabra.





Refaat had said that "Amar Akbar Anthony is a favourite of mine. What a beautiful movie! I wish one day I could write about Bollywood's impact on the Palestinian first Intifada. Coolie was particularly a hit."