6 people involved in Parl security breach: Police

6 people involved in Parl security breach: PoliceDecember 13, 2023 17:57
Parliament security breach: Police suspect the involvement of six people. Of the six, four have been held, while a search is on for two others, reports PTI citing police sources. All the six suspects stayed in a house in Gurugram and knew each other.
No mobile phone has been recovered from the arrested people and interrogation is underway, say police sources.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is likely to write to the home ministry seeking a security review of Parliament after two persons jumped into the lower house chamber from the public gallery on Wednesday and opened smoke canisters.
TOP STORIES
Google versus Epic Games verdict in US cheers Indian gaming developers
The verdict in the Google versus Epic Games antitrust case in the US has spread cheer among the Indian gaming and app developers. Ending a three-year legal battle, the San Francisco jury found that Google turned its Play app store and...