6 people involved in Parl security breach: Police

Parliament security breach: Police suspect the involvement of six people. Of the six, four have been held, while a search is on for two others, reports PTI citing police sources. All the six suspects stayed in a house in Gurugram and knew each other.





No mobile phone has been recovered from the arrested people and interrogation is underway, say police sources.





Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is likely to write to the home ministry seeking a security review of Parliament after two persons jumped into the lower house chamber from the public gallery on Wednesday and opened smoke canisters.