RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
6 people involved in Parl security breach: Police
December 13, 2023  17:57
image
Parliament security breach: Police suspect the involvement of six people. Of the six, four have been held, while a search is on for two others, reports PTI citing police sources. All the six suspects stayed in a house in Gurugram and knew each other. 

No mobile phone has been recovered from the arrested people and interrogation is underway, say police sources.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is likely to write to the home ministry seeking a security review of Parliament after two persons jumped into the lower house chamber from the public gallery on Wednesday and opened smoke canisters.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

4 arrested, hunt on for 2 more for Parliament security breach
4 arrested, hunt on for 2 more for Parliament security breach

The Delhi police suspects the involvement of two more people along with the four who have already been held in the Wednesday security breach of Parliament, sources said.

Google versus Epic Games verdict in US cheers Indian gaming developers
Google versus Epic Games verdict in US cheers Indian gaming developers

The verdict in the Google versus Epic Games antitrust case in the US has spread cheer among the Indian gaming and app developers. Ending a three-year legal battle, the San Francisco jury found that Google turned its Play app store and...

My son is inspired by Swami Vivekananda: Parliament intruder's dad
My son is inspired by Swami Vivekananda: Parliament intruder's dad

The father of one of the two men who jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber on Wednesday claimed his son is honest and truthful and always desired to do good for the society.

I am tired of playing tennis: Kyrgios
I am tired of playing tennis: Kyrgios

In a wide-ranging interview, Kyrgios discussed his image in the game and his relationship with the media, as well as revisiting the mental health issues that had him contemplating suicide in 2019.

How the 2 men secured Parliament passes from Simha's office
How the 2 men secured Parliament passes from Simha's office

Manoranjan D, one of the accused, introduced co-accused Sagar Sharma as a friend to the MP's office and got passes issued to them on the pretext of watching the new Parliament, according to sources.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances