5th suspect in Parliament breach held in Gurugram





The Parliament security breach was well-planned, the six accused knew each other for four years, and hatched the plan few days ago, did a recce, according to the police sources.





All the six accused wanted to go inside the Parliament building, but only two managed to get visitor passes.





The security agencies are trying to find if the six accused were instructed by anyone or any organisation to breach Parliament security, the police sources said.

The Delhi police has detained the fifth suspect in Parliament security breach case from Gurugram, and teams are trying to nab the sixth accused, say police sources.