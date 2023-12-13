2 protesters in LS, 2 outside, they chanted ...





Identified as Neelam (42) and Amol Shinde (25), the two were detained in front of Transport Bhawan, police officials said, adding that further probe is underway.





Security has been beefed up in the area following the incident.





Terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed outfits attacked the Parliament complex on this day in 2001, killing nine people.





The two intruders inside the Lok Sabha were men. They jumped from public gallery number four at around 1 pm when the Zero hour was in progress.They also shouted slogans like 'tanashahi nahi chalegi' (dictatorship will not be allowed).

Outside the Parliament also, two persons, including a woman, were detained for protesting using cans that released colour smoke, police said.

Update: A man and a woman were detained on Wednesday for protesting outside the Parliament building carrying cans that emitted a yellowish smoke, police said.