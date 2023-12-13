RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
2 protesters in LS, 2 outside, they chanted ...
December 13, 2023  14:10
MPs surrounded the man (circled) who was reportedly carrying a tear gas cannister
MPs surrounded the man (circled) who was reportedly carrying a tear gas cannister
Update: A man and a woman were detained on Wednesday for protesting outside the Parliament building carrying cans that emitted a yellowish smoke, police said. 

Identified as Neelam (42) and Amol Shinde (25), the two were detained in front of Transport Bhawan, police officials said, adding that further probe is underway. 

 Security has been beefed up in the area following the incident. 

 Terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed outfits attacked the Parliament complex on this day in 2001, killing nine people.

The two intruders inside the Lok Sabha were men. They jumped from public gallery number four at around 1 pm when the Zero hour was in progress.They also shouted slogans like 'tanashahi nahi chalegi' (dictatorship will not be allowed).  

Outside the Parliament also, two persons, including a woman, were detained for protesting using cans that released colour smoke, police said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'J&K is an indicator of India's political future'
'J&K is an indicator of India's political future'

'When the Executive can do whatever they want, why bother having an election?'

Huge Security Breach In Lok Sabha!
Huge Security Breach In Lok Sabha!

'Saw two young men unleash foul smelling yellow coloured gas from canisters inside Parliament gallery.

'I would get fever on Fridays'
'I would get fever on Fridays'

'Holding on to superstardom is far more difficult than the struggle to get there.'

Tiffin Recipe: Nadiya's Falafel Wrap
Tiffin Recipe: Nadiya's Falafel Wrap

An especially yum falafel recipe that your children will love.

Chandigarh businessman gets HC protection against BJP's Kirron Kher
Chandigarh businessman gets HC protection against BJP's Kirron Kher

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Chandigarh police to provide protection for a week to a businessman and his family after he filed a petition alleging threats from Bharatiya Janata Party member of Parliament Kirron Kher...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances