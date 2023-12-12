RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Will be off-grid for a bit: Omar after divorce plea
December 12, 2023  14:35
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said he will go off-grid for few weeks following two deeply disappointing days but promised to return early next year to face challenges, including two elections in Jammu and Kashmir. 

 In a long post on X, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir apparently referred to the Supreme Court upholding the abrogation of Article 370 and the Delhi High Court refusing to grant him divorce from his estranged wife Payal Abdullah. 

"Who was it who said it's not how hard you can hit, it's how hard you can get hit & still keep moving forward? The last two days have been deeply disappointing both personally & professionally but I refuse to give up & slink away. It's that time of the year when I take some time to be with those I care about, to refresh, recharge & come back stronger. I'm going off-grid for a few weeks," Abdullah said in the post. 

 He said he will come back early next year fighting fit and ready to face the challenges of 2024. "Will come back early in the new year fighting fit & ready to face the challenges that 2024 will throw at me, including at least two elections in J&K. The fights & struggles will continue," he added.

 Abdullah had on Monday said he is disappointed but not disheartened by the Supreme Court verdict upholding the Centre's August 5, 2019 decision to abrogate Article 370, which bestowed special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.PTI
