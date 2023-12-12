RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Teacher thrashes students after being hit by ball
December 12, 2023  11:34
Representational image
A government school teacher in this Uttar Pradesh district was suspended for allegedly thrashing nine students after being hit by a ball they were playing with, officials said on Tuesday. 

 The alleged incident occurred in the Government Junior High School in the Kila locality of the district's City area on Monday, they said. The students were playing with a ball that hit Purnima Rastogi. 

Following this, Rastogi thrashed the students with a stick, causing some of them to faint, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said. An FIR was registered against the teacher following complaints from the students' parents, he said. 

 All the students were from classes 7 and 8. Five of them suffered injuries and were sent to the medical college for treatment, the police said. Meena said the students' family members also stopped traffic to demand action against the teacher.
