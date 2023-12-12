RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
SRK visits Vaishno Devi ahead of Dunki release
December 12, 2023  11:45
SRK in Dunki
SRK in Dunki
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan visited the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu on Tuesday, days ahead of the release of his film "Dunki". Almost incognito in a black hoodie, the 58-year-old actor was spotted walking in the Mata Vaishno Devi - Katra Bhawan. 

 Shah Rukh was accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani and his security detail. 

 This is his third visit to the temple in a year. The actor visited the shrine in August and December 2022, before the release of his films "Jawan" and "Pathaan", respectively. 

 The Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu's Reasi district is a religious pilgrimage atop the Trikuta hills that attracts lakhs of devotees from across the world every year. "Dunki" marks Shah Rukh's third and last release of 2023 following back-to-back action blockbusters in "Pathaan" and "Jawan".
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

WATCH: Stars At Lin-Randeep Hooda's Wedding Reception
WATCH: Stars At Lin-Randeep Hooda's Wedding Reception

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laisharm hosted a wedding reception in Mumbai, and invited their friends from the film industry.

'England will get absolutely destroyed in India'
'England will get absolutely destroyed in India'

'The hardest place to play in the world is India.'

What's Common Between Rajshri And Vidya Balan?
What's Common Between Rajshri And Vidya Balan?

This is your guide to nailing sexy-sophisticated-chic. Angry Indian Goddesses, Sacred Games, Trial By Fire, Joram.

Art 370 verdict upheld sovereignty and integrity of India: Modi
Art 370 verdict upheld sovereignty and integrity of India: Modi

With its verdict, the Supreme Court has strengthened the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' and has reminded us that what define us are bonds of unity and a shared commitment to good governance.

Barbie, Oppenheimer Lead Golden Globe Nominations
Barbie, Oppenheimer Lead Golden Globe Nominations

The nominations for the 81st annual Golden Globes are out, and Barbie and Succession lead the list.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances