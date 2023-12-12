Rajnath reaches Jaipur for CM decision meet





Union minister Pralahd Joshi, who was the party's election in-charge for Rajasthan, also came with them. BJP state president C P Joshi and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje received them at the Jaipur airport.





The BJP legislature party meeting will be held this evening to pick the state's chief ministerial. PTI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is the central BJP observer for the legislature party meeting in Jaipur, reached the pink city on Tuesday in a chartered plane along with two co-observers Vinod Tawde and Saroj Pandey.