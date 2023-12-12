RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rajnath reaches Jaipur for CM decision meet
December 12, 2023  14:01
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is the central BJP observer for the legislature party meeting in Jaipur, reached the pink city on Tuesday in a chartered plane along with two co-observers Vinod Tawde and Saroj Pandey.

 Union minister Pralahd Joshi, who was the party's election in-charge for Rajasthan, also came with them. BJP state president C P Joshi and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje received them at the Jaipur airport.

 The BJP legislature party meeting will be held this evening to pick the state's chief ministerial. PTI
