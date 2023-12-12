RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rajinikanth's 170th film gets a title
December 12, 2023  18:09
image
Lyca Productions on Tuesday announced that superstar Rajinikanth's 170th film is titled Vettaiyan

The Tamil film, which was announced in March, will be directed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame. 

The production house shared the film's title teaser on the occasion of Rajinikanth's 73rd birthday. 

"The wait is over! Presenting the title of #Thalaivar170 - VETTAIYAN. Unleashing Thalaivar's power, style & swag on his special day!" Lyca Productions said in a post on X. 

Vettaiyan, billed as an entertainer with a message, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier and Dushara Vijayan. Anirudh Ravichander is attached to compose the music for the movie, to be produced by Subaskaran. 

Rajinikanth's upcoming films also include a yet-untitled project with Lokesh Kanagaraj and daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam

The actor was recently seen in Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film, which was released in August, emerged as a box office success.
