PM: Democracy replaced despondency in J-K





In an opinion piece which appeared in several newspapers on Tuesday following the Supreme Court upholding the validity of the government abrogating Article 370, Modi noted as to how as a BJP member associated with the issue for many decades he had developed a nuanced understanding of the specifics and complexities involved.





The prime minister said he was crystal clear about one thing that people of Jammu and Kashmir want development and want to contribute to the development of India based on their strengths and skills.





They also want a better quality of life for their children free from violence and uncertainty, he noted, adding his government gave primacy to three pillars of understanding citizens' concerns, building trust through supportive actions, and prioritising "development, development and more development".





"With its verdict, the Supreme Court has strengthened the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' and has reminded us that what define us are bonds of unity and a shared commitment to good governance.





"Today, every child in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh is born with a clean canvas, where he or she can paint a future full of vibrant aspirations. Today, the dreams of the people are no longer prisoners of the past but about possibilities for the future. After all, development, democracy and dignity have replaced disillusionment, disappointment and despondency," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the last four years in Jammu and Kashmir have been marked with a renewed faith in grassroots democracy, with development, democracy and dignity replacing disillusionment, disappointment and despondency.